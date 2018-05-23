1/5 JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps. The display of unity was perceived as a possible harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. PTI JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister at a grand ceremony attended...

2/5 G Parameshwara, the state Congress chief and the party's Dalit face, was sworn in as Kumaraswamy's deputy. The ceremony was held outside the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. PTI

3/5 Disparate in ideology but united in the intent of dislodging the BJP-led NDA from power, a bevy of leaders, from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to NCP's Sharad Pawar, and two former UP chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati attended the event. PTI

4/5 The event facilitated several rare moments in Indian polity. Sonia Gandhi was seen hugging Mayawati, while the BSP supremo in turn was seen engaged in a conversation with her stark enemy until recently, Akhilesh Yadav. From West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her arch rival CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury were also photographed in a single frame. PTI