The Kilauea volcano, the most active in Hawaii, was highly unstable Sunday as lava spouted into the air and fissures emitted deadly gases — hazards that have forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Eight fissures have opened so far, the most recent one late Saturday, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported at 9:40 local time on Sunday. All are in or near Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens areas, where over 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate.

The observatory, part of the US Geological Survey (USGS), said new crevices were spotted on Sunday morning but "no heat or escaping steam" was detected. While lava continued to erupt intermittently in the Leilani Estates area — with red-hot lava fountains sometimes spouting 230 feet (70 meters) into the air — other eruptions have ceased.

But highly toxic sulphur dioxide gas pouring from some fissures continued to contribute to "extremely dangerous" conditions. "The high levels of sulphur dioxide are a threat to all who become exposed," the Hawaii County Civil Defense office said in an alert.

That office reported Saturday that five houses have been destroyed. It said in a Facebook posting that "eruptive activity is increasing and is expected to continue." The office cautioned Hawaiians to be patient. "Please understand the unpredictability of these hazards," it said.

The area has suffered several severe shocks since Thursday, when a magnitude 5 earthquake under Kilauea's south flank set off an initial eruption. A quake Friday was measured at magnitude 6.9, the most powerful to hit the islands since 1975.

In a 48-hour period, experts detected 152 quakes of magnitude 2 to 3 and 22 of magnitude 3 within three miles (five kilometres) of the volcano's crater. The observatory said satellites had detected a gradual sinking of ground around the volcano summit in the two weeks before the first quake.