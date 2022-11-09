Has Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi fetched a hefty 100 crore from non-theatrical rights deal?
Made in the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Prabhu starrer is expected to release in February 2023.
Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Kushi’ also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on everyone’s wish list! The film clinched an astonishing deal for its non-theatrical rights, for all languages, including Hindi.
The bid around the Kushi’s non-theatrical rights speaks volumes for Deverakonda’s unwavering popularity and confidence that the makers have in the superstar. His first time pairing with Samantha also has the audience most excited, especially considering the popularity that both have across India.
Sources reveal that a leading Bollywood Company and music label have acquired the rights after stiff interest from multiple channels. If that wasn’t all, the overseas theatricals have also fetched a handsome price, taking the overall business much past the century mark. This is a phenomenal offer for a medium-budget film which has been making headlines ever since it was announced.
Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar whose popularity remained unfazed and his stardom is massive, regardless the films’ box office performance. The phenomenal craze for the young superstar is unprecedented and it continues to grow as the generation seems to connect to him the most as even his brand endorsements are through the roof. It’s no surprise then that his next ‘Kushi’ is already on everyone’s wishlist and has many takers.