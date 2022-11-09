Has Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi fetched a hefty 100 crore from non-theatrical rights deal?

4/4

Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar whose popularity remained unfazed and his stardom is massive, regardless the films’ box office performance. The phenomenal craze for the young superstar is unprecedented and it continues to grow as the generation seems to connect to him the most as even his brand endorsements are through the roof. It’s no surprise then that his next ‘Kushi’ is already on everyone’s wishlist and has many takers.