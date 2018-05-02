1/4
Harshvardhan Kapoor arrives to launch the trailer of his upcoming superhero flick Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Image from Twitter/@FuhSePhantom
Harshvardhan Kapoor arrives to launch the trailer of his upcoming superhero flick Bhavesh Joshi...
2/4
Anurag Kashyap arrives for the trailer launch of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Image from Twitter/@FuhSePhantom
Anurag Kashyap arrives for the trailer launch of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Image from...
3/4
Harshvardhan Kapoor poses with the director, Vikramaditya Motwane for the trailer launch. Image from Twitter/@FuhSePhantom
Harshvardhan Kapoor poses with the director, Vikramaditya Motwane for the trailer launch. Image...
4/4
The official poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
The official poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.