Harry Kane bagged a hat-trick in England's 6-1 win over Panama, scoring two penalties and deflecting in a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot to take his tally up to 5 goals in this tournament.

John Stones scored twice as the England attack ran riot against a hapless Panama side in the first half.

England are now level on points with Belgium. The two teams will face off on 28 June for top spot in the group, with both other teams already eliminated.

Senegal attacker Sadio Mane opened the scoring in a match that ended 2-2, with both teams finishing the night level on points at the top of the table.

Senegal will face South American side Colombia next as Japan take on Poland, who have already been eliminated. Both matches will be played on 28 June.

Colombia put three goals past Poland to win comfortably at the Kazan Arena. Their next test is against Senegal, which they need to win in order to qualify.