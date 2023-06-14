Harrison Ford revs up the action as rickshaws take centerstage in 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'

2/3

Mangold reveals that the majority of the human action in the film is genuine, showcasing the dedication of the entire production team. “Almost all the human action in the movie is for real,” Mangold says, adding to it Ford stated, “I think it’s very important to maintain a human scale to action. Too much of something is too much. When you’re able to keep it to a physical reality with some embellishments, that feels real and more visceral for the audience.” This commitment to authenticity and physicality is what sets ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ apart from other action films.