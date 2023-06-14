Harrison Ford revs up the action as rickshaws take centerstage in 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'
As the filmmakers developed an approach to the physical action with stunt coordinator Ben Cooke (Jurassic World: Dominion, Casino Royale), they wanted as many of the stunts as possible to be performed for real
1/3
In a heart-stopping moment that will have fans on the edge of their seats, Harrison Ford showcases his fearless spirit once again in the upcoming film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’. This time, the legendary actor takes on a breathtaking stunt involving a fleet of rickshaws, solidifying his reputation as one of the most daring action heroes in cinematic history.
2/3
Mangold reveals that the majority of the human action in the film is genuine, showcasing the dedication of the entire production team. “Almost all the human action in the movie is for real,” Mangold says, adding to it Ford stated, “I think it’s very important to maintain a human scale to action. Too much of something is too much. When you’re able to keep it to a physical reality with some embellishments, that feels real and more visceral for the audience.” This commitment to authenticity and physicality is what sets ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ apart from other action films.
3/3
As the filmmakers developed an approach to the physical action with stunt coordinator Ben Cooke (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Casino Royale”), they wanted as many of the stunts as possible to be performed for real and to keep the feats of derring-do from straying too far over the top. That approach extended even to the breakneck chase, involving tiny vehicles, essentially motorized rickshaws, careening through the winding streets with motorcycles trailing behind. Roughly a dozen rickshaws were employed for this thrilling sequence, adding an authentic touch to the mesmerizing chase.