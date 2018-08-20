1/5 India captain Virat Kohli and Chetehswar Pujara leave the field on Day 2 with their side in firm control. They lead by 292 runs at stumps. Reuters India captain Virat Kohli and Chetehswar Pujara leave the field on Day 2 with their side in firm...

2/5 After bowling out India cheaply in the first session, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings saw off the second hour of the session safely. Reuters After bowling out India cheaply in the first session, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings saw off...

3/5 Ishant Sharma gave India the breakthrough with Alastair Cook's wicket and Jasprit Bumrah struck on the very next ball to get rid of Keaton Jennings. Reuters Ishant Sharma gave India the breakthrough with Alastair Cook's wicket and Jasprit Bumrah struck...

4/5 India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took centre stage from there on and bagged his maiden five-for as England were bowled out for 161. AP India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took centre stage from there on and bagged his maiden five-for as...