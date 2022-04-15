Hard rain: At least 341 dead in South Africa's devastating floods
Homes have been swept away and infrastructure destroyed in the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal province after they witnessed heaviest rainfall in six decades
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows traffic jams and strewn shipping containers after flooding, on a highway in Durban, South Africa, 14 April, 2022. AP
This aerial view shows the destruction at Umdloti beach north of Durban, on 14 April, 2022. Victims of South Africa's deadliest storm on record scrambled to get help as relief teams struggled to cross bridges and roads wrecked by floods and landslides. AFP
This aerial view shows sports fields under water days after heavy rains in Durban on 15 April, 2022. AFP
The Vishnu Hindu Temple was severely damaged by flooding on Mhlathuzana River in Chatsworth, outside Durban, South Africa, 12 April, 2022. AP
People's homes swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, 12 April, 2022. AP
People walk across a makeshift bridge over a river, after a bridge was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, 12 April 12, 2022. AP
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, 12 April, 2022. AP
Men gesture while women fill buckets with water from a stream in the Inanda district of Durban, on 15 April, 2022, near a waterfall created by a collapsed road. AFP
Heavy rains and flooding in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban have wreaked havoc destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads. AP