Happy Harvest: It’s a joyous time in India
In January, people celebrate the winter harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Uttarayan and Pongal
Just one day before Makar Sankranti, Punjab, Haryana, and other northern states celebrate Lohri. During this ceremony, which ends the sowing season, a bonfire is lit. To celebrate the festival, people dress traditionally and sing and dance to folk music. The festival is celebrated on 14 January this year. PTI
People create bonfires outside their homes and pour grains like popcorn, puffed rice, and other things to express appreciation and ask for god’s grace. It is believed that the festival celebrates the valour and resilience of a dacoit by the name of Dulla, who lived under the rule of the Mughal emperor Akbar and was known for robbing the wealthy and giving their money to the needy. PTI
Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is celebrated to mark the inaugural of the harvest season. The Pandavas are thought to have observed Makar Sankranti while they were exiled. The festival will be celebrated on 15 January this year. PTI
Makar Sankranti, known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, is a particularly auspicious time of year. During this festival, kites are flown and sesame-jaggery sweets are distributed. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, huge kite festivities are organised. PTI
Harvest festival, Bihu, also referred to as Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, is observed in North-East India and Assam. A ceremonial bonfire is lit outside of homes to worship to the deity of fire in honour of the holiday. PTI
In their traditional clothing, which consists of an off-white coloured mung silk saree with red border for female members and dhoti and gamosa made out of the same material for the male members, they perform the traditional dance form known as Bihu. Traditional clothing has a special significance during the holiday season. PTI
Pongal is a four-day festival celebrated with fervour in Tamil Nadu. On this day, devotees seek blessing from the Sun for better yield and agricultural production. The first day is marked as Bhogi Pongal known for worshipping Indra Dev, the second day is celebrated as Surya Pongal, and the third and fourth as Mattu Pongal and Kannam Pongal respectively. PTI
A geometric variation of rangoli known as kolam is drawn by people to decorate their homes. People also offer prayers for everyone’s happiness and prosperity. This year the festival will be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January. PTI