Happy Birthday Mahira Khan: Three times the actor captivated our hearts with her performances

Sadqay Tumhare written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin is a love story set in the 1980s. A story based on experiences from the writer’s life, the show narrates the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano(Mahira) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years. A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiancé Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is hesitant about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her. An intriguing story of love and fate, Mahira doesn’t fail to impress with her performance. Her impactful portrayal of Shanno is the essence of the show; she is honest, headstrong, and independent.