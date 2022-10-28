Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: Five times the actress served modern day elegance in all-black ensemble
As Aditi Rao Hydari turns a year old today, we cannot help but notice her remarkable and elegant personal style. Whether she is wearing a Eliya The Label bodycon dress to a style awards gala in Mumbai or a Sabyasachi sheer embroidered dress to the Cannes Film Festival, Aditi Rao Hydari proves that black really is the new black. On the eve of Diwali, she wowed in a Manish Malhotra ebony silk sharara set with hand embroidered with vintage zari and flower scenic motifs.
She is not the one to play safe. She wowed everyone with a vintage Raw Mango saree at an event for Amazon Prime Video.
She even slipped into a W for Woman Insta saree dress with gold details for an Instagram post to usher in the festive season in India, making it amply clear that she is sticking to the black outfit programme for now. She slayed in a black bodycon dress from Eliya The Label to a style awards in the city.
She stunned in a sheer embroidered Sabyasachi dress at the Cannes Film Festival.
She was seen taking a tour of the charming stone streets at Cannes in a little black dress with the shortest hem she has ever worn.