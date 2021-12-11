'Happiness can't be described': Celebrations as farmers vacate Delhi border after year-long protests

3/8

"It is an emotional moment for us. We never thought it will be this hard to go back home as we have established a deep connection with the people and the place. This agitation will be in our memories forever," Gurvinder Singh from Ambala told PTI as he prepared to leave Singhu, the epicentre of the protest and one of the three agitation sites, Tikri and Ghazipur being the others, on Delhi's borders. PTI