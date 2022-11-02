Hansika Motwani says yes as fiancée Sohael Khaturiya proposes to her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris
The actress shared some breathtaking and beautiful pictures with fans on her Instagram account and they couldn’t keep calm.
1/4
Hansika Motwani shared something very special with her fans. She has said yes. She has has said yes to her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya who proposed to her at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
2/4
Hansika captioned the post- “Now & Forever.” To which, Sohael commented on the post- I love you my life. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, and PV Sindhu also extended their wishes and congratulations to the couple on the news.
3/4
The pictures look dreamy indeed and her fans have been showering the actress with love and blessings. The post has over half a million likes so far.
4/4
Hansika has been working in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now. She has been a very successful child artist who has done films like Koi Mil Gaya and Hum Kaun Hain? She has also done films like Aap Kaa Surroor and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai.<br />Fans cannot wait for the couple to announce their wedding date now.