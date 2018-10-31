1/7 Participants dress up in costume for the Halloween Parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo on 28 October, 2018 to mark the festival dedicated to remembering departed souls, martyrs and saints. Reuters/ Toru Hanai Participants dress up in costume for the Halloween Parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo on 28...

2/7 A girl paints a scary face at a parade ahead of Halloween popularly celebrated by dressing up in costumes and carving pumpkins. Children go 'trick or treating' from door to door asking for candy on Halloween, celebrated on 31 October every year. Reuters/ Toru Hanai

3/7 A girl dressed in a Halloween costume attends the parade in Kawasaki near Tokyo. Known traditionally as the Samhain, the festival is believed to have its origins in a three-day Celtic pagan event which marked the end of summer and kicked off the Celtic New Year. Reuters/ Toru Hanai

4/7 A participant from a 'Zombie Parade' at Kiev in Ukraine.The return of ghosts and spirits from the netherworld, folklore surrounding supernatural occurrences and lighting bonfires to ward off evil are some of the common ideas surrounding this festival. Reuters/ Gleb Garanich

5/7 Another participant in the Halloween celebrations in Kawasaki poses for a picture. Previously known as All-hallows' Eve, the festival came to be known as Halloween in popular culture. Reuters/ Toru Hanai

6/7 A dog called Sadie decked up in New York at the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on 28 October 2018. Reuters/ Kevin Coombs