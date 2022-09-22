Hair-raising! Women take centre stage as anti-hijab protests rock Iran
In Iran, hijabs are being burnt, women are chopping off their hair and many more have taken to the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody. The anger is palpable and it is spreading to other parts of the world
A demonstrator makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Iran’s capital Tehran. Amani died three days after her arrest on 13 September. AFP
An Iranian woman living in Turkey cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. Massive protests erupted in Iran and worldwide after Mahsa Amini’s death, which protesters believe was a result of police brutality. The 22-year-old Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab in public. AFP
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Iran. Many women protesters symbolically took off their hijabs and burned them on bonfires in support of Mahsa Amini. AFP
Protesters blocked many streets across Iran during demonstrations. According to a report by Hindustan Times, eight protesters have died till now as protests have intensified across the country. Police used tear gas and made several arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people. AP
Women run away from anti-riot police during protests in Iran. US President Joe Biden, while addressing the United Nations, vowed solidarity with Iranian women. AP
Protesters throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest in Iran. According to Reuters, internet usage is curbed in the country and residents are no longer able to access Instagram which is the only major social media platform that Iran usually allows and which has millions of users. AP
A woman sets a headscarf on fire as Iraqi and Iranian Kurds, residing in northern Iraq, protest near a park in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya against the death of Mahsa Amini. AFP