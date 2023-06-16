Gusty winds, heavy rain and more: Cyclone Biparjoy leaves a trail of destruction in Gujarat
At least two people died and 22 were injured, as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall on Thursday. Trees and electric poles were uprooted and roads were damaged in several parts of Gujarat
A deserted ghat near Dwarkadhish temple ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka, Gujarat. Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts of India’s western state of Gujarat as a severe cyclone made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on Friday. PTI
A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat. Biparjoy, which means “disaster” or “calamity” in the Bengali language, made landfall near Jakhau, a port in Gujarat that is close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said. Reuters
India’s weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Rajasthan through Friday. Pakistan’s weather department said moderate to heavy rain was expected in the Hyderabad, Nooriabad and Thatta regions. ANI
Men work to drain a waterlogged lane following heavy rains in Mandvi town some 100 Km southeast of Jakhau Port. Biparjoy weakened after hitting land with a wind speed of 105 km per hour (65.24 miles per hour) to 115 kmph (136.7 mph) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general at the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. AFP
A cyclone effected man wades through water as cyclone Biparjoy rises sea level in a coastal area in Sujawal of Pakistan’s Sindh province. Local television showed visuals of uprooted trees, people sheltering against strong winds and debris lying on roads in the aftermath of the cyclone. AFP
A couple rides a scooter amid dust due to strong wind, before the arrival of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, in Ahmedabad. Biparjoy was classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of one to five. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation while also expressing concern about the lions and other wild animals in Gir forest. Reuters
Renowned UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared pictures of the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy from space. The pictures give a sense of the extent of severity of the storm as it approached the Gujarat coast. Image Courtesy: @Astro_Alneyadi/Twitter
Earliier, Al-Neyadi shared a video of the cyclone saying, “Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!” Image Courtesy: @Astro_Alneyadi/Twitter