Gujarat: Incessant rain causes flood-like situation in Surat
The state's 207 reservoirs are filled up to 80 per cent capacity, of which 86 have been put on high alert
1/6
Several areas of Surat city were inundated Wednesday after water level in five creeks went up due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Due to the rise in the water levels, 20 roads in the Surat district and eight roads in Tapi district were closed. PTI
2/6
A few areas of Surat, Gujarat, were partially submerged in flood water following incessant monsoon rains on Thursday. ANI
3/6
The Surat administration has issued an orange alert for several districts in amid heavy rains. Here, people stand on an elevated ground look at a partially submerged temple in a flood affected area. PTI
4/6
Several streams have reached danger levels due to the heavy rainfall. The Mithikhadi area of Limbayat has been completely inundated. Here, a partially submerged temple on the bank of River Ganga can be seen after a rise in water level, in Varanasi. PTI
5/6
As per IANS report, 70 reservoirs in Gujarat are on high alert, while 14 reservoirs have reached their 90 per cent of the total capacity and 15 reservoirs are filled with 80 per cent water. PTI
6/6
As of Friday morning, Gujarat has received 97 per cent of seasonal rainfall. Out of 33 districts, 12 have over 100 per cent of annual rainfall, whereas 17 have got 75-100 per cent annual rainfall, and four have got 50-75 per cent annual rainfall. ANI