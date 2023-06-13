Gujarat gears up to fight Cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy has 'extensive damaging potential' and is likely to impact Gujarat's Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most. Over 21,000 people have been shifted from different coastal districts to temporary shelters, and NDRF teams have been deployed
High waves crash against the beachline ahead of Cyclone Biporjoy’s expected landfall, in Porbandar. Cyclone Biparjoy has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Gujarat’s Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. PTI
Biparjoy weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to a very severe cyclone on Tuesday. It is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around the evening of 15 June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph. PTI
Villagers leave Jakhau village during evacuation ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall, in Kutch district. The administration has so far shifted 21,000 people from different coastal districts to temporary shelters, an official said on Tuesday. The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of the coast. PTI
Mandvi Mamlatdar officers during a meeting with local police officials and NDRF teams ahead of the landfall of Biparjoy cyclone, in Mandvi of Kutch district, Monday. The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts from 13 to 15 June. Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. PTI
An Indian Coast Guard helicopter flies during high tide at the Juhu beach on the Arabian Sea cost in Mumbai. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in an overnight operation amid inclement weather conditions due to the cyclone, the maritime agency said on Tuesday. AP
Police officers patrol during high tide at a deserted Juhu beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India. A total of 12 teams each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone and arrangements have been made for the accommodation, food and medicine of the evacuated people. AP
A police officer tries to move people away as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai. At a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. AP
A lifeguard standing guard during a high tide at a deserted Juhu beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai. Mumbai had high gusts over the weekend, and numerous flights were delayed or cancelled owing to “inclement weather.” Many passengers had to wait for hours on Sunday night as Mumbai airport plunged into “chaos.” AP