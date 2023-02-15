Grief turns into anger after Turkey earthquake leaves a trail of destruction

2/9

When Zafer Mahmut Boncuk’s apartment building collapsed in Turkey’s devastating earthquake, he discovered his 75-year-old mother was still alive — but pinned under the wreckage. Her remains were finally removed Sunday, nearly a week after the building collapsed. His father’s body is still in the rubble. Boncuk directed his anger at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, especially because she seemed so close to rescuing but no one came. AP