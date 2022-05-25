Grief-stricken and anguished: The scene after bloody Texas school rampage

4/9

People pray at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman earlier in the day entered Robb Elementary School and killed multiple children and adults. In an address to the nation hours after the Texas school attack, President Joe Biden made an emotional appeal calling for new gun restrictions. “As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” AP