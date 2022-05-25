Grief-stricken and anguished: The scene after bloody Texas school rampage
The tiny town of Uvalde in Texas was heartbroken after a teen armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire, killing 19 children and two adults. It's yet another bleak reminder of America's gun control problem
Pain and heartbreak was written on the faces of the citizens of Uvalde after a shooting in Robb Elementary School, killed 19 students and two adults. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. AFP
A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas. The assault at Robb Elementary School was the deadliest shooting at a school in the United States since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. AFP
Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. AP
People pray at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman earlier in the day entered Robb Elementary School and killed multiple children and adults. In an address to the nation hours after the Texas school attack, President Joe Biden made an emotional appeal calling for new gun restrictions. “As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” AP
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following the deadly school shooting. Outside the town civic centre, where relatives were told to await news about their loved ones, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” AP
People react outside the Civic Center in Uvalde. “My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.” AP
People grieve outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center, where the community has gathered in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. AFP
Law enforcement officers gather outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The 18-year-old gunman was killed. AFP
The US flag on the White House is seen flown at half-mast in Washington DC, as a mark of respect for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting. AFP