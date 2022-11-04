Greywala Shade: Delhi turns into Pollution Capital once again
Stepping out to take a ‘breathe of fresh air’ is currently not an option in Delhi. For the past few days, Delhiites have been waking up to thick smog and frightening pollution levels
Commuters make their way past the presidential palace amid heavy smog in New Delhi. The city continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category with an overall AQI of 472. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that primary schools will be shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of government staff will work from home. AFP
A view of Delhi sky enveloped in thick smog. Among other measures, the Delhi government has banned the entry of trucks into the city, except those carrying essential services. The Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab have taken responsibility for stubble burning that has led to the decline in air quality. AP
Pedestrians walk along a road near India Gate amid heavy smog in New Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party is also mulling over the decision to bring back odd-even traffic rationing measures to reduce vehicular pollution. AFP
India’s capital woke up to thick smog on Friday morning. According to a report by Indian Express, owing to the worsening air quality, a lawyer approached the Supreme Court seeking immediate intervention into the matter. The top court has said that it will hear the plea on 10 November. AP
Commuters ride past an anti-smog gun spraying water to curb air pollution amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. Experts say that prolonged exposure to pollution can not only lead to acute respiratory conditions but can also trigger cardiac, neurological and gastric problems which can have lasting effects on a person’s productivity. AFP
The city horizon is seen enveloped by smog and haze in New Delhi. AP