Greece ferry fire: Race against time to find 11 missing people at sea
The Euroferry Olympia caught fire three hours after departing from port of Igoumenitsa, Greece on 18 February. Over 290 passengers and crew were on board and most of them were later evacuated by firefighters
The Italy-bound ferry caught fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece, on 18, February 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from the ferry that caught fire overnight, authorities said. (AP)
A vessel approaches the burning ferry. Greece continues to deploy additional firefighters in a bid to contain the blaze. (Hellenic Fire Service via AP)
Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for the third day, in the Ionian sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on 20 February, 2022. A survivor has been rescued Sunday morning but 11 people still remain missing. (AP)
The ferry was carrying more than 153 trucks and 32 cars. The Italy-based company that operates the ferry said the fire started in a hold where vehicles were parked. (AP)
Rescue teams in Greece have been searching the burning ferry with the hopes of finding the missing people. (AP)
A slightly injured man helped by coast guard officers arrives at the port of Corfu island, Greece. The ship’s captain and two engineers were arrested Friday but were released the same day, authorities said. (InTime News via AP)