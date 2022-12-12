Great Brrr-itain: Arctic blast brings UK to a grinding halt
Large parts of the United Kingdom are covered in snow and ice, as the Arctic blast caused temperatures to dip to their lowest this year. The weather conditions have sparked severe disruption of roads, rail and air traffic, and forced thousands of schools to shut
It’s a white, white mess in Great Britain. Snow and ice have covered large swathes of the United Kingdom as a cold snap sees temperatures plummet below zero. The weather department has also issued yellow warnings for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-eastern England, the Midlands and South West as well as London and the South East. AFP
Heavy snowfall sparked severe disruption on roads, railways and runways, as well as forcing thousands of schools to shut. Drivers were stuck in long queues on motorways after a section of the M25 was closed for several hours, while passengers were left stranded at UK airports on Monday morning as flights were axed or delayed due to the adverse weather. AFP
Weather forecasters believe things will only get worse – with the mercury set to plunge to -10 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers was quoted as saying, “We could see two cm to five cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10 cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.” AP
Snow covers the Queen Victoria Memorial at Buckingham Palace in London. The weather conditions are so severe that three children died after falling through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday. AP
A cyclist takes a photo of some mute swans at the partly frozen round pond at Kensington Garden in London. More than 100 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and London City airports among the worst affected. AP
A woman photographs a snowman in Green Park in London, Monday. Records show that Sunday night was coldest of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C. AP
Pedestrians walk along the snow-covered banks of a canal in Wapping, east London. Reports stated that around 40 people had to take refuge in a pub for the night after heavy snowfall forced some to abandon their cars on impassable roads. AFP
The UK faces its biggest test yet with the current cold snap – which has seen the country suffer freezing temperatures and snow in many areas – ramping up demand for power at a time when supplies are tight. AFP
Snow covers a car parked on a driveway in Brenchley, south east England. AFP