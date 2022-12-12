Great Brrr-itain: Arctic blast brings UK to a grinding halt

3/9

Weather forecasters believe things will only get worse – with the mercury set to plunge to -10 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers was quoted as saying, “We could see two cm to five cm (of snow), perhaps up to 10 cm in some places, with Kent and Sussex most affected, with areas most exposed such as North and South Downs and higher ground going to see the more significant accumulations.” AP