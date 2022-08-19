Govinda Aala Re! Mumbai gets adventurous with Dahi Handi
As a part of Janmashtami festivities, revellers gathered to form human pyramids and break handis filled with curd across the city. This year, a team of govindas from Mumbai entered the Guinness Book of World Records for breaking a pot at the height of 50 feet
1/6
Devotees huddle up to form a human pyramid to reach the 'Dahi Handi' in Mumbai's Dadar. Dahi Handi is an earthen pot filled with curd which is suspended in the air from a height. This year Mumbai's Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak team set its name in the Guinness Book of World Record for smashing a Dahi Handi at the height of 50 feet. PTI
2/6
Visually impaired children break the Dahi Handi on Janmashtami in Mumbai. On Thursday chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the government has accorded 'adventure sport' status to Dahi Handi. AFP
3/6
People form a human pyramid in Mumbai's Lalbaug area to reach the Dahi Handi. The tradition is followed every year to enact Lord Krishna's love for butter. The pot usually contains curd, butter, sweets and nuts. PTI
4/6
Devotees huddle up to celebrate Dahi Handi in Mumbai. This is the first time in two years that people in Maharashtra are able to take part in the Dahi Handi festivities after a two-year ban due to COVID. This year Dahi Handi events will offer cash prizes of up to Rs 55 lakh. News18
5/6
A visually impaired child dressed as Krishna tries to break a pot in Mumbai. AFP
6/6
Dahi Handi suspends from a crain as devotees try to reach it in Mumbai's Worli. The Dahi Handi festival, also called Gopala Kala, is a part of Janmashtami, a day to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. News18