Goodbye 2021: A look at the most powerful images from this year — the early months

On 20 January, Joe Biden was formally inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Biden pledged to be a president for all Americans — even those who did not support his campaign. "Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said in his inaugural address. What was even more talked about of Joe Biden's inauguration was the fact that Donald Trump chose to skip it. AFP