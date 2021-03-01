Golden Globes 2021: Dan Levy, Amanda Seyfried, Rosamund Pike show off red carpet looks from home [Photos]
From Anya Taylor Joy stunning in an emerald gown to Dan Levy sporting a Valentino suit, celeb served best looks while attending the virtual Golden Globes ceremony
Dan Levy wore a Valentino couture suit in soothing earth tones with a sequined turtle neck | Source: Instagram - @FashionBombDaily
Rosamund Pike in a red Molly Goddard dress and Alexander McQueen boots | Instagram
Amanda Seyfried served a picture-perfect moment in a coral off-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta | Instagram
Josh O’Connor posed in front of roses in a black-and-white contrasting LOEWE suit| Image - William Waterworth
Elle Fanning wears a silky, mint green Gucci gown for the virtual Golden Globes ceremony | Gareth Gatrell for Gucci
Kaley Cuoco channel Disney princess vibes while sporting a glittery, gray Oscar de la Renta gown | Image Courtesy of Brad Goreski
Anya Taylor-Joy wore an emerald green gown and matching coat — both custom Dior Haute Couture, styled with Tiffany jewelry | Image Courtesy of Sami Drasin for Dior