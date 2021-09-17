Going once, going twice, sold! To celebrate his 71st birthday, over 1,300 mementos given to Narendra Modi to be auctioned

3/8

As part of the auction is the badminton bag and racket of P V Sindhu, which she gifted Modi, after winning the bronze medal at the Olympics. Sindhu created history by securing back to back medals at the Olympics 2020 and 2016. She won Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympic 2020 adding to her existing Silver medal from Rio Olympics 2016. The base price of the bag and racket is Rs 80,000. The auction that begins today will continue till 7 October. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in/