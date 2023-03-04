'Godzilla Bomb of Snow’: US winter storms unleash unusual snowfall and strong winds across California
Further severe winter storms are wreaking havoc on California’s roads and highways, keeping some residents inside their houses, and dropping extraordinary amounts of snow and wind. AP
With Southern California’s mountain communities under a snow emergency, residents are grappling with power outages, roof collapses and a lack of baby formula and medicine. AP
Many have been trapped in their homes for a week, their cars buried in snow. County workers fielded more than 500 calls for assistance Wednesday while firefighters tackled possible storm-related explosions and evacuated the most vulnerable with snowcats. AP
Californians are usually elated to see snow-covered mountains from Los Angeles and drive a couple of hours up to sledge, ski and snowboard. But what started out as a beautiful sight has become a hazardous nightmare for those renting vacation homes in scenic, tree-lined communities or who live there year-round. AP
“California is not used to this. We don’t have this kind of snow,” said Duke, a corporate recruiter who lives in the community of Cedarpines Park. “I thought I was prepared. But not for this kind of Godzilla bomb of snow. This is something you couldn’t possibly really have prepared for.” AP
Back-to-back-snowstorms have blanketed the region repeatedly, giving people no time to even shovel out. Some resort communities received as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow over the past week, according to the National Weather Service. AP
Community members also have been helping each other through the Rim Guardian Angels Facebook group. In this picture, Crestline residents can be seen receiving free food at a tent set up in front of the Goodwin & Son’s Market in Crestline, California. AP
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency in 13 counties late Wednesday and called up the National Guard to assist. “These are just areas that don’t typically get that much snow,” he said of Southern California’s mountain communities. “It exceeded the public’s perception of what the risk is.” AP
Firefighters have been evacuating residents who are medically vulnerable and have no heat or damaged homes to a Red Cross shelter set up at a local high school. They’ve also been responding to reports of gas leaks and storm-related fires with hydrants buried in deep snow, said Mike McClintock, San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief. AP
Two homes reported explosions that are under investigation but atypical for the area and likely storm-related, he said. AP
About 80,000 people live in the San Bernardino Mountain communities either part- or full-time. The county has fielded more than 500 calls on a hotline set up for the emergency, many from people seeking plough assistance, baby formula and medicine, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county board of supervisors. AP
State officials are urging people to stay off mountain roads this weekend to keep them clear for first responders. AP
No snow is forecast for Southern California’s mountains for several days, but the National Weather Service said Northern California mountains can expect heavy snow on Saturday with a winter storm watches in effect for communities east of Sacramento to South Lake Tahoe on the Nevada border. AP