GoaPhoto 2017: From pillow cases to cupboards, this festival situates art in the intimacy of ​private​ home​s [Photos]

Instead of the conventional gallery setting, this exhibition at GoaPhoto was put together keeping in mind the various nooks and crannies of people's houses

Matthieu Foss January 04, 2018 15:52:36 IST
