GoaPhoto 2017: From pillow cases to cupboards, this festival situates art in the intimacy of private homes [Photos]
Instead of the conventional gallery setting, this exhibition at GoaPhoto was put together keeping in mind the various nooks and crannies of people's houses
1/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
2/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
3/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
4/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto - Aradhana Seth’s studio
5/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
6/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
7/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
8/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto
9/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto - Aradhana Seth’s studio
10/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto - Aradhana Seth’s studio
11/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto - Aradhana Seth’s studio
12/12
© Fabien Charuau for GoaPhoto