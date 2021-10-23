'Goa: A Time That Was': A photo exhibition that celebrates the past with the future

4/6

An associate professor of architecture at Goa College of Architecture, Vishvesh Kandolkar in his work titled, ‘This is not the Basilica!’, which is a part of his ongoing research on the afterlife of the 16th-century church Basilica of Bom Jesus, at Old Goa, looks at how the church actually was, around 70 years ago, with a part of it covered with white plaster in this digitally manipulated image. This church is now part of Goan identity, secular culture, that houses the relics of St Francis Xavier (1506-1552) and a religious building that is still in use. With this installation, Kandolkar is arguing that the transformation that this church faced in the 1950s under the Portuguese rule that removed its external plaster, resulted in its current exposed laterite look. Due to this, it is now facing the vagaries of nature. He says, “Considering the adverse effects of climate change on built heritage, architectural conservation in Goa cannot be merely about preserving cosmetic appearances, but rather must involve safeguarding monuments against major structural damage. By redoing the lime-based render, that is, returning to the way it always looked, will ensure that the damage being witnessed now could possibly be reversed.” Image Courtesy Vishvesh Kandolkar