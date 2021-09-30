Glenn Maxwell, bowlers shine as RCB clinch big win over sorry RR

Highlights, IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Full Cricket Score: Maxwell 50 helps RCB beat RR Live Score MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: RCB beat RR by seven wickets with 17 balls to spare! Rajasthan only dominated the first 11 overs of this match. Their openers gave them a rocking start but once Bangalore bowers started striking there was no coming back. Rajasthan were restricted to 149/9 and it has been chased down easily by RCB with Maxwell making an unbeaten fifty. S Bharat also scored a useful 44 off 35. RCB now have 14 points.