Glenn Maxwell, bowlers shine as RCB clinch big win over sorry RR
Glenn Maxwell struck an unbeaten fifty after RCB bowers dominated the early proceedings as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.
KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell forged a 69-run partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to secure their seventh win of the IPL 2021 season. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Evin Lewis blasted 58 off 37 and along with Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a flying start to Rajasthan Royals batting first. But it all went downhill for RR once they lost the openers. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
From 77/0, RR were soon reduced to 117/5 as they lost five wickets in five overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed were the wrecker-in-chief with two wickets each. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Harshal Patel took three wickets in the final of the innings as RR were restricted to 1499. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a quick start, scoring 48 in no time. Padikkal was the first to depart and he was soon followed by Kohli. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Any hopes that RR had for a win were short-lived as Bharat scored 44 off 35 and Maxwell made 50 off 30 to take RCB to a big win. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
India and RCB captain Kohli was seen spending time with RR youngsters after the match. Image: Sportzpics for IPL