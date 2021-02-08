Glacier break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli causes flash floods; 7 dead, homes swept away, two projects damaged [Photos]
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that caused large-scale devastation, washing away hydroelectric stations and leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing. AP
Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. In picture, a view of the hydropower project at the Reni village. AP
Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. Amid fears of damage in human settlements downstream, many villages were evacuated and people were taken to safer areas. However, the NCMC was informed later in the day that there was no danger of downstream flooding. AP
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rescued 16 men from a tunnel in the Tapovan project but 125 were still missing. Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said seven bodies were recovered. AP
The Indian Air Force and the army also swung into action as part of a multi-agency rescue operation. Indian Air Force has operated C-130 and AN32 transport aircraft to airlift personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected areas, said officials. Image credits: Twitter @PIBDehradun