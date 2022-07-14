Get set gore: Pamplona's bull-running festival is not for the weak-hearted
The San Fermin festival of 2022 began last Wednesday. Thousands of visitors took part in the celebration that is famous for the running of bulls. Reports say that even though six people were injured during the festivities, no deaths have been reported so far
People in large numbers participated in the annual bull running festival held in the Spanish city of Pamplona. The festival went on for a week from 6 July to 14 July. The festival, which is called San Fermin, came back after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic. AP
Participants run ahead Miura bulls. During the festival, six bulls were released from their confinement each day at 8 am. From there, they run through the narrow streets of the city. AFP
The bulls are known to gore or kill runners during the festival. According to CNN, six people were injured by the end of the festival. AFP
Roca Roy, a bullfighter performs in the bullring at the festival. AP
A man being tossed by a bull in the bullring. Ahead of the bulls are runners who try not to fall or being gored by a bull. AP
Spectators wait for the bull running festival to begin. Thousands of visitors arrive at the festival which is popular for its parties, street foods and events. AP
Participants running through the narrow lanes, trying to steer clear of the bulls. AFP
Youths run from a calf that was released in the bullring. Animal right activists have for long been against the bull running festival owing to cruelty concerns. AP