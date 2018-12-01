1/8 George HW Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died aged 94. AP George HW Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over...

2/8 Bush married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Pierce, daughter of the publisher of McCall's magazine, in January 1945. They were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. She died on 17 April 17, eight months before Bush. Twitter @GeorgeHWBush

3/8 Bush was sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States.He rode into office pledging to make the United States a "kinder, gentler" nation and calling on Americans to volunteer their time for good causes. AP

4/8 The World War II hero, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War,Bush entered the White House in 1989 with a reputation as a man of indecision and indeterminate views. One newsmagazine suggested he was a "wimp." But his work-hard, play-hard approach to the presidency won broad public approval. AP

5/8 The 1991 Gulf War stoked his popularity. But Bush would acknowledge that he had trouble articulating "the vision thing," and he was haunted by his decision to break a stern, solemn vow he made to voters: "Read my lips. No new taxes." He lost his bid for re-election to Bill Clinton in a campaign in which businessman H. Ross Perot took almost 19 percent of the vote as an independent candidate. AP

6/8 In the closing days of the 1992 campaign, Bush fought the impression that he was distant and disconnected, and he seemed to struggle against the younger, more empathetic Bill Clinton. AP

7/8 Still, he lived to see his son, George W., twice elected to the presidency — only the second father-and-son chief executives, following John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Twitter @GeorgeHWBush