General Bipin Rawat's Death: When Coonoor went silent to honour CDS
Shops remained closed and streets bore a deserted look as people were grieving the loss of India's first defence chief, his wife and 11 others after a military helicopter crashed on Wednesday
The usual hustle and bustle, the noise emerging from markets, people trying to sell their wares was missing in Coonoor market on Friday as shopkeepers kept their shutters down as a mark of tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, who passed away following a helicopter crash on Wednesday. AFP
Shops in the Nilgiris district will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. MA Raheem, Secretary of Federation of Merchants’ Associations, was quoted as saying, “We will close shops in honour of the services done by them for the nation.” AFP
The streets in Coonoor bore a deserted look as most people chose to stay home. General Bipin Rawat and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on 10 December. AFP
A pall of gloom has descended over the country owing to the deaths of the bravehearts. Coonoor was no different in that aspect as shops remained shut and people mourned the fallen heroes. AFP
Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world following the crash. United States, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and other countries sent their condolences following the demise of General Bipin Rawat and the 12 others. AFP
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, from where CDS General Bipin Rawat hails from, has announced a three-day mourning. AFP