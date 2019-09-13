1/6 After the 10-day-long extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which commenced on 2 September, comes Anant Chaturdashi or Ganpati Visarjan on 12 September, marking the end of the auspicious Hindu festival. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost After the 10-day-long extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, which commenced on 2...

2/6 Celebrated on the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight, Ganeshotsav is concluded seeking blessings of the elephant-headed God. Grand processions can be observed as part of the festival. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

3/6 The festival which centres around Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

4/6 Following processions, Lord Ganesha's idol is finally immersed in water. Music and group chants are also a part of the ritual, where devotees bid adieu to the deity and hope for his speedy return the next year. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

5/6 However, in a tragic incident, as many as 12 people drowned during immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra on Thursday as the ten-day Hindu festival came to an end. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost