From RRR to policeman, the many different avatars of Lord Ganesha
The 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha has begun and some devotees are celebrating it with a twist. Here are seven Bappa idols that stand out from the rest
After the massive success of the Indian period drama RRR, Ganesh idols inspired by the movie’s protagonist have flooded the internet. Image Courtesy: @ManiCharanDHFC/ Twitter
An idol of Lord Ganesha has been dressed in a Khaki uniform as police officers celebrate Ganeshotsav at Mumbai’s Vile Parle Police Station. ANI
In Jharkhand, a pandal has been designed like an Aadhaar card that has the details of Lord Ganesha himself. According to the card, the deity was born in the 6th century and his address is Kailasha. ANI
After the phenomenal success of the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise, the internet has been stormed with Ganesh idols inspired by Allu Arjun’s character. ANI
Mumbai’s Khetwadicha Mahaganpati featured the female and lesser-known version of Lord Ganesh called Vinayki devi. The 35-feet idol is draped in a saree and adorned with ornaments. ANI
This 30-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha is made entirely of coconuts, sugarcanes and corns in Chennai. PTI
This Ganesh idol is made by using 60 thousand marbles in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj. ANI