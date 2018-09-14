1/8 An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, being loaded onto a truck to be transported to a place of worship ahead of the Ganesh festival in Ahmedabad. A Ganesha idol is traditionally unveiled only on Ganesh Chaturthi which marks the first day of the ten-day-long festival. Reuters/ Amit Dave An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, being loaded onto a truck to be...

2/8 A boy sits with an idol of Ganesha in the trunk of a car on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai which fell on 13 September in 2018. The Associated Press/ Rafiq Maqbool

3/8 Children in Hyderabad dance with the Ganesha idol on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten days of the festival are celebrated by thousands, young and old in many parts of the country with great pomp. The Associated Press/ Mahesh Kumar A

4/8 A man in Mumbai (left) and another devotee in Ahmedabad (right) carry Ganesha idols on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees in large numbers take idols home on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi and place them for varied durations through the festival. Mumbai image via Reuters/ Francis Mascarenhas. Ahmedabad image via The Associated Press/ Ajit Solanki

5/8 Men carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesha at a workshop in New Delhi ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Utsav traditionally commences on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak was known for initiating public celebrations of the Ganesh festival during the freedom movement. The Associated Press/ Altaf Qadri

6/8 A woman walks along with her daughter passes the idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in Mumbai on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hundreds of artists work for months to create idols of the lord in several sizes which are then housed in the temples of thousands of homes during the festival. The Associated Press/ Rafiq Maqbool

7/8 Workers fall asleep near idols on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, inside a workshop in Mumbai. Reuters/ Francis Mascarenhas