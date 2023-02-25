Ganesh Acharya's team flew from Hyderabad for Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor's song Show Me The Thumka

3/4

Ever since ‘Show Me The Thumka’ song has been released, it has brought all the real desi Bollywood dance vibes with some groovy hook steps. The song has been trending on the social media with netizens taking up the #MaaroThumka challenge. Moreover, what makes this song more special is the extra effort taken by Ganesh Acharya who flew his special team from Hyderabad to choreograph this high energy number to make it another blockbuster for all the dance lovers. The song is picturized extremely well with a grand setup, a massive group of 1200 dancers doing the thumka making the song a perfect treat to make any Shaadi and Sangeet celebration full of energy and dhamaal. Ranbir and Shraddha have set a benchmark by dancing on this extremely high number with a charming panache. Well, we surely can’t wait for the duo to be seen together in the theatre.