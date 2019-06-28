1/8 The G20 Summit is a council meeting of 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, apart from the European Union. In this picture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Osaka Prefecture, on Thursday. AP The G20 Summit is a council meeting of 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China,...

The group was established in 1999 to broaden the remit of a grouping of the world's most powerful nations and its primary mandate is to "prevent future international financial crises". In this picture, leaders pose for a group photo at the G20 Summit on Friday. AP

At the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed measures to explore collaboration between India and the US in 5G telecommunications technology, amid pressure on New Delhi from the US to ban Huawei over security concerns on these networks. AP

Trump struck a conciliatory tone with fellow world leaders at one of the most high-stakes G20 meetings in years, despite deep divisions on trade and climate change. Host Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, appealed for unity among bickering world leaders at the start of Japan's new era of "Reiwa" or "beautiful harmony". The appeal seemed to have chimed with arguably the club's most volatile member, as Trump dialled down his previously feisty rhetoric against traditional US allies. AP

India and the other BRICS nations on Friday called for a rules-based multilateral trading system, as embodied in the WTO, to ensure transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive international trade, amid growing protectionism. AP.

Modi held bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and discussed deepening cooperation in trade and investment, energy security and counter-terrorism with the "invaluable strategic partner" in Osaka. Saudi Arabia is India's top supplier of crude oil but the two countries have expanded their relationship beyond energy, and their governments have agreed to build a strategic partnership. AP

India, Japan and the US held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region and how they can work together in improving the connectivity, infrastructure development and ensuring peace in the strategic region where China has been trying to spread its influence. The Indo-Pacific region was the main topic of discussion during the Japan-India-America (JAI) Trilateral Meeting. AP