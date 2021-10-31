G-20 Summit: A brief look at Prime Minister's visit to Rome so far
The G20 is an international forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rome on Friday to attend the G20 Summit. Modi had said that in Rome he would hold discussions on the global economic situation and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Courtesy: Twitter@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday after landing in Rome. He tweeted, "In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally." Image Courtesy: @narendramodi
The Prime Minister met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet Image Courtesy: Twitter@PMOIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extended a warm welcome by the India community in Italy. Image Courtesy: Twitter@PMOIndia
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held the first in-person meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. PM Modi was also accorded a guard of honour. Image Courtesy:g20.org
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday. After the meeting, Modi tweeted, “Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.” Image Courtesy: Twitter@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Image Courtesy: Twitter@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit and the two leaders had "productive discussions" on a range of issues of mutual and global interests. Image Courtesy: Twitter@narendramodi
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome. After that, he will attend a G20 session on climate change and the environment. This will be followed by a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. Image Courtesy: g20.org