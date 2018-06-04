1/8 City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego, in Guatemala City, Sunday. City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego, in Guatemala City, Sunday.

2/8 The Fuego volcano, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south-west of the capital Guatemala City, has been spewing rocks, black smoke and ash into the sky. The Fuego volcano, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south-west of the capital Guatemala City, has...

3/8 A river of lava hit the village of El Rodeo, killing people inside houses. The main airport in the capital, Guatemala City, has been closed. Firefighters leave the evacuation area. A river of lava hit the village of El Rodeo, killing people inside houses. The main airport in...

4/8 In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot...

5/8 Ruth Rivas, who says she has two missing children, is consoled by a neighbor in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego. Ruth Rivas, who says she has two missing children, is consoled by a neighbor in a shelter near...

6/8 Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego. This eruption is the biggest since 1974, according to local experts. Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego. This eruption is the biggest since...