City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego, in Guatemala City, Sunday.
The Fuego volcano, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south-west of the capital Guatemala City, has been spewing rocks, black smoke and ash into the sky.
A river of lava hit the village of El Rodeo, killing people inside houses. The main airport in the capital, Guatemala City, has been closed. Firefighters leave the evacuation area.
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala
Ruth Rivas, who says she has two missing children, is consoled by a neighbor in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego.
Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego. This eruption is the biggest since 1974, according to local experts.
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue near Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala.
