Frozen! Frost ices over French vineyards, threatens wine output
French winemakers are lighting candles and spraying water over vineyards and orchards to protect grapevines and fruit crops from sub-zero temperatures in various regions
Believe it or not, that's ice formed on the vine buds at a vineyard in Burgundy region, France. Plunging April temperatures around France are threatening vineyards and other important crops. AP
A large number of early buds which appeared in March are now in danger; Volumes could now be under pressure. In an effort to protect their crop, vintners are scrambling to find ways to protect the vines from the frost. AP
Since 2016, there have been three big frosts. In Yonne, two thirds of the harvest was destroyed as a result of the frost last year, according to the farm ministry. AP
French vintners are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them. However, using candles is a very expensive affair, as the cost of one candle is 10 euros and one needs 600 candles per hectare. AP
Some wine growers have tried to warm the vines with electrical lines, or sprayed the buds with water to protect them from frost. AP
A wine grower checks the plant in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France. Experts note that the frost is a result of climate change. AP