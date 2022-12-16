From zero-COVID to confusion: China struggles to live with the virus
For three years, people in China followed the strictest zero-COVID policy. Now, the curbs have been lifted and people are back out on the streets. But rising infections have overwhelmed the country's medical infrastructure
After three long years of living under the strictest of COVID-19 curbs, the people of the country are now stepping out of their homes. But the transition is anything but smooth. People are afraid, as the number of infections rise to record highs. AFP
A growing number of residents are visiting fever clinics as the cases climb in China. People with underlying diseases are fearful of contracting the virus. AP
Workers push a tricycle delivering meals in front of the Forbidden City in Beijing. China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report. AP
A man receives an IV drip at the fever clinic in the Puren Hospital in Beijing. AP
The rise in COVID cases has also led to panic buying of medicines and essential items across China. AP
The elderly are afraid in China as they are yet to receive their booster doses against the virus. According to the National Health Commission, just 60 per cent of the people above 80 years old have been boosted. AP
A resident has his COVID-19 throat swabbed at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. In most places, people are opting for the rapid antigen testing, making tracking of the cases almost impossible. AP
Empty shelves are seen in a pharmacy as customers tries to find medicine to prepare for a wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing. Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. AP