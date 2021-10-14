From Wonder Woman to Squid Game... Comic Con returned with a bang after COVID-19 pause
Fans turned up in colourful and interesting costumes for the scaled-back New York edition, which ran from 7 to 10 October
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Comic Con returned to New York City's Javits Convention and fans turned up in large numbers, albeit masked, to show off their looks. From Wonder Woman to Superman, characters were represented by the fans who strutted their stuff around. This woman took inspiration from Wonder Woman. AP
The convention ran from 7 to 10 October. About 150,000 fans attended across the four-day event, compared to about 260,000 fans at the 2019 show. The organisers also put in safety protocols such as that all fans would be vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Even Spiderman wasn't given any leeway as he spun his web around the convention. AFP
Avengers' Black Widow made an appearance at Comic Con. The gathering was special for the fans after it was cancelled last year due to coronavirus. The global events industry, which relies on in-person gatherings for revenue, was decimated owing to the pandemic. AFP
Programming at the show was also reduced with only a couple of major in-person entertainment-oriented panels, and a much-reduced schedule of smaller fan-oriented discussions. AFP
DC villain Harley Quinn looked stunning at the event. The look is based on the 2020 film “Birds of Prey.” That includes the jacket and the hammer! AP
The Batman cosplayers upped the game this year, going all out with designs. This fan chose the traditional route, but it's still impressive. The success of New York's Comic Con has also given a boost to the San Diego version, which will be held over the Thanksgiving weekend; organisers caution that it will also be reduced in scale and geared more toward local fans. AP
Comic Con also gave Batman the rare chance to rub shoulders with one of his nemesis, the Joker. The event also signalled New York's return to normalcy and getting back on its feet after struggling with rising infections. AP
And, of course, the event saw people dressing up as characters from "Squid Game." The<br />Netflix show following participants in violent kid games has quickly become a global phenomenon. It has become Netflix's most popular series launch ever, drawing 111 million fans since its debut less than four weeks ago. AP