From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, here are the Hollywood newsmakers of 2022

3/5

After a legal tussle of over a year, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper and songwriter Kanye West finally came to a divorce agreement. The former couple was not only divorced but also reached a settlement finalising their split. According to the report in the news agency Associated Press, the court documents that were filed on Tuesday, revealed that the two reached a settlement in their divorce, averting the trial that was scheduled for later. After tying the knot in 2014, the supermodel reportedly filed for divorce last year in February. The two have four kids together, which include two daughters North and Chicago, and two sons Saint and Psalm. Therefore, the former couple and their attorneys reportedly filed documents seeking the judge’s approval of terms they agreed on, which also included $200,000 a month in child support payments to Kim from Kanye, who last year legally changed his name to Ye.