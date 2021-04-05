From vast Roman Catholic cathedrals to Protestant churches, this year's Easter celebrations were marked by COVID-19 restrictions [Photos]
Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with the faithful spaced apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday marked by pandemic precautions.
Priests and a nun wearing face masks attend Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, 4 April, 2021. Photo via The Associated Press/Oded Balilty
People sit at a distance from each other in the cathedral during Easter services in Hildesheim, Germany. Despite the Corona pandemic and numerous contact restrictions, churches are allowed to celebrate numerous presence services around Easter. Photo by Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via The Associated Press
Members of the Veal family and friends join in praying during the Westside Easter Sunrise Service at Will Rogers State Beach park on the Santa Monica Bay on the Pacific Coast in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo via The Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes
Rev Russels Governale serves communion during a Spanish-language Easter service at St Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in New York. The parish has lost 80 members to COVID-19. Photo via The Associated Press/Mark Lennihan
Parishioners of St Paul's Episcopal Church stand to worship during an Easter sunrise service held on the burial grounds outside of Old St Luke's Church in Carnegie, Pa. For many congregants, this was the first in-person worship service they have attended since the coronavirus surge in November. Photo via The Associated Press/Jessie Wardarski
A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday Mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo via The Associated Press/Oded Balilty
People attend an Easter sunrise service at the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas. Photo via The Associated Press/John Locher
Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo via The Associated Press/Oded Balilty
Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto. Such South African independent church consist of small groups of worshippers mixing African traditions and bible study. Photo via The Associated Press/Jerome Delay
Pope Francis leaves after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Photo via The Associated Press/Filippo Monteforte
Catholic priest carries a statue of Jesus Christ as he walks in religious procession during the Holy Easter celebration in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Moscow, Russia. Photo via The Associated Press/Pavel Golovkin