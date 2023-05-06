From U-Turn to Tumbbad, five supernatural thrillers all set to give you sleepless nights
Such films keep you on the edge of your seat and promise a satisfying scare fest. To all the daredevils out there, we have curated a list of films which hit the nail. They are definitely not for the faint-hearted
1/5
Helmed by Arif Khan, U-Turn is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that one U-Turn can change the course of your life. It chronicles the life of passionate Radhika Bakshi, an intern reporter who wants to crack the story about motorists violating the rules while investigating the case for her article. She is investigating multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. She derives a conclusion that motorists taking a U-turn are the route cause for this. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally and address this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect. The intriguing thriller is streaming on ZEE5.
2/5
Tumbbad set in Maharashtra between 1918 and 1947 is Rahi Anil Barve’s directorial debut and follows three generations of a Konkanastha Brahmin family who seek an ancestral treasure that has been jinxed by the gods. It revolves around a family who builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. The gripping film is streaming on Netflix.
3/5
A young couple spend a romantic weekend in a house rigged with hidden cameras that record every moment of their time there. The cameras that were meant to capture love-making are witness to something that is beyond the realm of human understanding. Within the confines of this house, Ragini and Uday are now at the mercy of an unexplainable paranormal force. With sundown approaching, what will the new entrants of the house do? The frightening film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
4/5
Durgamati: The Myth revolves around IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan whose life turns upside down when she is taken to a deserted mansion for police questioning. They lock her up in an allegedly haunted mansion and offer her freedom in exchange for falsely testifying against her former boss. As Chanchal fends off their weak attempts to turn her, she gets possessed by the spirit of an ancient and ruthless queen that resides within the mansion. The nail-biting film is streaming on OTT.
5/5
Manichitrathazhu revolves around a woman and her family, who believes she’s possessed by the spirit of a dancer. Nakulan and his family move into his supposedly haunted ancestral property. However, when his cousin starts behaving uncharacteristically, Nakulan enlists the help of his psychiatrist friend. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.