From U-Turn to Tumbbad, five supernatural thrillers all set to give you sleepless nights

1/5

Helmed by Arif Khan, U-Turn is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realise that one U-Turn can change the course of your life. It chronicles the life of passionate Radhika Bakshi, an intern reporter who wants to crack the story about motorists violating the rules while investigating the case for her article. She is investigating multiple accidents that occur at a particular flyover. She derives a conclusion that motorists taking a U-turn are the route cause for this. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally and address this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect. The intriguing thriller is streaming on ZEE5.