1/7 An Argentina fan holds a drawing of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi depicting him as Jesus before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on 16 June, 2018. AFP An Argentina fan holds a drawing of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi depicting him as Jesus...

2/7 A French fan with the national flag painted on his face and wearing a wig looks on before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on 16 June, 2018. AFP A French fan with the national flag painted on his face and wearing a wig looks on before the...

3/7 Russia fans pose as they wait for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 14 June, 2018. AFP Russia fans pose as they wait for the start of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match...

4/7 Australia supporters gather outside the Kazan Arena, in Kazan on 16 June, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. AFP Australia supporters gather outside the Kazan Arena, in Kazan on 16 June, 2018 during the Russia...

5/7 Egypt fans are seen ahead of kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg on 15 June, 2018. AFP Egypt fans are seen ahead of kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between...

6/7 French fans pose during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on 16 June, 2018. AFP French fans pose during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and...