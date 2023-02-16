From Tabu to Deepika Padukone to Taapsee Pannu, actresses who are geared up to play cops in 2023
Joining the bandwagon of male cops now are actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone, and Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen playing female cops in their next projects.
Tabu will appear as a cop in ‘Bholaa’, her first look got a lot of love. Her boss-lady demeanor with a gun in her hand and black sunglasses has excited the fans. She has already shone in this character in the Drishyam franchise and more recently, in Kuttey.
Deepika Padukone’s announcement as lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe took the internet by storm. This will make Deepika the first female cop in his cop universe which comprises Singham, Suryavanshi, and Simmba franchises.
Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a cop in the TSeries film Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. It will be interesting to see Mrunal slay in the cop avatar! Reamke of the South hit Thadam, the film is slated for an April 7 release.
Sonakshi Sinha is making her debut on the streaming platform with Reema Kagti’s ‘Dahaad’. Sonakshi is playing a gutsy cop in this much-talked-about series. “Dahaad” is the first Indian series to premiere at the Berlinale and compete in the Berlinale Series Competition. “Dahaad” is an eight-part, slow-burn crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station.